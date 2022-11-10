Share:

LAHORE-TECNO has successfully launched many devices in the Pakistani market. All of them were well received and were a hit! Hence, TECNO collaborated with DARAZ.pk to launch exclusive discounts of up to 15% on these phones to make them more accessible to users. This sale will be from 11 November to 21 Nov. In Daraz 11:11 sale you can avail up to 15% discount on the following TECNO Mobile series. You can get discounts on the Spark, Pova and Camon series. For users who would like a more sophisticated and high-end device, TECNO has brought them the Camon 19 Neo Handset. This handset features a brilliant 48MP Super Night Camera for the perfect lowlight shots. This phone’s ultra-fast processor is called MTK G85, one of the best in its class. The Camon 19 NEO is available at a bargain price of PKR 34,999 instead of the original PKR 37,999 price tag. The Spark 8C is TECNO’s answer to those who demand a powerful device for multitasking daily and efficient scrolling throughout the day without compromising the battery life. In connection with this sale, Kelvin Zeng – CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, has said, “TECNO has always strived to do right by its customers, and this collaboration with DARAZ.pk allows us to give back to the customers by giving discounts.”