Share:

FAISALABAD - Buchiana police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three female beggars on the charge of theft in various houses of Chak No 655-GB. A gang of female beggars allegedly entered different houses in Chak No 655-GB and stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. The villagers reportedly caught three beggar women red-handed while their male accomplices managed to flee the scene. The villagers handed over the alleged thieves to the police. Cases have been registered against the accused.