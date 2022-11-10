Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Police have expedited strict action against traffic rules violators and issued 3,311 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules during the last 24 hours.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police are making renewed efforts to maintain traffic discipline in the city, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Various teams of police issued 3,311 fine tickets over violation of traffic rules, he said.

He said that 279 challans were issued over lane violation, 70 for red signal violations, 12 for amateur driving, 196 over violation of one-way, 22 for violation of zebra crossing, 13 vehicles for having pressure horns, 172 for having tinted glasses, 10 for emitting smoke, 17 PSVs for not having fitness certificates, 152 for having fancy number plates, 733 bikers for riding without helmets and 1,635 motorists for violations of different traffic rules.

SSP Traffic said that strict action would be taken against traffic rules violators’ specifically one-way violation.

He said that Islamabad police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience as well as politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. He further said that Islamabad police are utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure lives of people, he maintained.