JERUSALEM - Two Palestinians died in separate incidents with Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian officials said, the latest in a wave of violence that has intensified in recent months. A 15-year-old Palestinian was killed during a firefight with Israeli soldiers in Nablus and a Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds after Israeli forces fired at him near Jenin, Palestinian officials said. The head of the Palestine Red Crescent in Jenin, Mahmoud al-Saadi, told media that the ambulance service was called to transfer the man to hospital after he sustained gunshot wounds in his legs. Local sources said the man was a Palestinian labourer trying to cross through a breach in the separation fence. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident. A statement from the Palestinian health ministry said the teen died of shrapnel wounds sustained during clashes with the Israeli military early Wednesday but a statement from the Palestinian Fatah Movement said he was shot dead by Israeli fire. The Al-Aqsa Brigades, an offshoot of the Fatah movement, claimed him as one of its members. The Israeli military did not confirm the teen’s death but said it had been securing the entrance to a site known as Joseph’s Tomb, in the West Bank city of Nablus and that troops opened fire after an explosive device was placed in the area.