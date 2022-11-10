Share:

The UN trade chief and head of aid will discuss the renewal of a deal that allows Ukrainian grain exports with Russian officials Friday in Geneva, as a Nov. 19 deadline approaches, according to a spokeswoman.

Rebeca Grynspan and Martin Griffths "will continue ongoing consultations in support of the efforts by the Secretary General on the full implementation of the two agreements signed in Istanbul on July 22," said Stephanie Tremblay.

"We urge parties to continue exerting full and good faith in the implementation of the initiative and to facilitate the timely, safe and unimpeded movement of vessels. This is a critical supply line and it needs to continue delivering more and much needed food to the world."

The deal was signed for 120 days but will expire Nov. 19.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

More than 10 million tons of grain have been exported from Ukraine since Aug. 1, according to the UN.