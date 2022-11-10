Share:

Lahore-based writer Usman T. Malik's debut collection Midnight Doorways: Fables from Pakistan (Kitab (Pvt) Ltd.) has won the World Fantasy Award for best story collection of 2022.

The World Fantasy Awards, started in 1975, are the centerpiece of the World Fantasy Convention, which was held in New Orleans, USA this year. The World Fantasy Awards are widely considered to be one of the most prestigious speculative fiction prizes alongside the Hugo and the Nebula.

Previous winners include Ursula K. Le Guin, Haruki Murakami, David Mitchell, and Karen Joy Fowler,

Malik's win marks the first time a Pakistani writer has bagged the award. Previously, Malik has won the Bram Stoker Award, the Crawford Award, and the British Fantasy Award. Midnight Doorways was also nominated for the Locus and Ignyte awards earlier this year.