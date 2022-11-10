Share:

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Thursday remarked that if the Prime Minister does not know how to manage the affairs, then will the judiciary will run the country.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial heard the case against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments. During the hearing, the CJP questioned, "If the amendments of the NAB get abolished on the grounds of clashing with fundamental rights, then how would the old law be restored?"

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked, "The current situation is different and unique from the past. The client asks to restore the old sections. Many of the sections have been expunged from the NAB amendments, as in this regard, many of the verdicts, delivered by the courts are available. The judiciary has declared many of the initiatives of the administrative as ‘banned’.

The CJP remarked, "The authority of the suo motto has to be used carefully. The judiciary could not use the authority of the executive, however, can urge the executive to fulfill the responsibility."

The PTI lawyer, Khawaja Haris said, "Securing human rights is the responsibility of the judiciary."

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked, "If the prime minister has not to know how to manage the country’s affairs, so will the responsibility will lie with the judiciary to run the country."

Khawaja Haris said, "The court has ordered to legislate over the matter of the Army Chief’s appointment."

"With the breakdown of the system, even the strict laws could not be effective," remarked Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The apex court has adjourned the next hearing of the case till November 14.