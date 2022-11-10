Share:

Being a signatory of international instruments regarding human rights, Pakistan is supposed to fulfil certain international commitments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), and ILO Discrimination (Employment and Occupation) Convention. Such international legal instruments should be incorporated into the domestic laws of a signatory country.

In fact, the domestic laws of a signatory country are framed under the umbrella of its international legal commitments. However, Pakistan lags behind in achieving its international commitments, especially regarding human rights because people do not have awareness of relevant laws and remedies they can avail. Employees and students in public and private organizations are reluctant to voice up against harassment cases. That is why the legal gap has been filled with the implementation of the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010 with quick remedies and justice.

Being a subjugated segment of our society, women and transgender communities have been enmeshed in numerous challenges. Workplace harassment of students, and employees is one of the most existential challenges. Male teachers in colleges and universities harass students to give them good marks. They misuse their authority to satisfy their sexual pleasure. These are the stories of every higher educational institution. Consequently, parents have severe concerns over the reputation and bad character of teachers, and they are always reluctant to move their females to higher education.

The most problematic aspect is that parents as well as students do not have awareness about the legal remedies which can be used to expose such black sheep. Federal and provincial governments have enforced strict laws in the shape of the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010 following its international commitment to protect the rights of all sexes. However, parents and students are not much aware of the act, the process of lodging complaints, and availing of other legal remedies.

ADV CHANGEZI SANDHU,

Lahore.