Friday, November 10, 2023
16m acres land to be brought under wheat cultivation in province: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -   Provincial Agriculture Minister SM Tanveer has said that 16 million acres of land is being brought under wheat crop cultivation during the current season in Punjab province. Addressing a farmer outreach and student affairs programme at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad here on Thursday, he said that the support price of 40-kg wheat has been fixed Rs4,000 by the Punjab government.

He urged the farmers to bring maximum areas of land under wheat crop cultivation and earn huge profit. The minister said that the Punjab government is taking effective measures for ensuring protection of interests of farmers across the province.

He said that the farmers outreach programme is providing technical assistance to farmers. He also distributed certified seed bags of wheat among farmers free of cost. Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, teachers, students and officers of agriculture department were also present on the occasion.

