Friday, November 10, 2023
6 suspects held during search operations  

APP
November 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI  -Police conducted search operations in Waris Khan, Saddar Barooni, Airport, and adjoining areas, arresting six suspects on Thursday. Rawalpindi district police, women police, and other law enforcement agencies, supervised by City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, participated in the operations.

Rawalpindi district police inspected 126 houses, 72 shops, checked 283 persons, and collected data of 25 tenants. The spokesperson emphasized that these operations, part of the National Action Plan, are regularly conducted to ensure law and order.

