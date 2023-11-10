94 shopkeepers fined for price gouging, two shops sealed

KARACHI-In response to a crackdown on hawkers, profiteers, and hoarders in the city, 94 shopkeepers were fined a total of 933,000 on Thursday. Two shops were sealed, and numerous other shopkeepers received warnings.

Across various districts of the city, heavy fines were imposed on vendors selling food items, poultry, vegetables, meat, fruits, flour, and sugar at prices higher than the official rates, according to a spokesman for Commissioner Karachi. In the Korangi district, 11 shopkeepers were fined 1 lakh 25 thousand; in the South district, 25 shopkeepers were fined 154,000 rupees. The Central district saw fines of 20,000 rupees imposed on two shopkeepers.

In the Malir district, a fine of 23,000 rupees was imposed on two shopkeepers, while the district East levied fines of 75,000 rupees on two shopkeepers. Additionally, the west district fined three shopkeepers a total of 21 thousand rupees, and the Keamari district imposed a substantial fine of 415,000 rupees on 49 shopkeepers. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput urged citizens to register complaints on Commissioner Control Room No. 021-99203443 or Rescue 1299 for prompt redressal. The crackdown aims to ensure fair pricing for essential goods and curb unfair practices in the city.