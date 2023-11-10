Friday, November 10, 2023
ABF, Philip Morris Pakistan host event with focus on spreading awareness for breast cancer

ABF, Philip Morris Pakistan host event with focus on spreading awareness for breast cancer
November 10, 2023
LAHORE-American Business Forum and Philip Morris Pakistan Limited recently hosted an event with a focus on spreading awareness for breast cancer.
With Pakistanis being 2.5 times more likely to be affected by breast cancer than its neighbours such as Iran and India, and it being one of the leading causes of death for women, the two organisations came together to spread awareness of the illness and put to rest surrounding myths and taboos.
The event was attended by approximately 300 guests from the corporate world, civil society and notable medical professionals and dignitaries who shared their professional and personal perspectives on the matter. Kamran Ataullah Khan, President ABF, welcomed all guests and emphasized the need for early detection, likely symptoms, and the need for spreading awareness amongst the masses. Host, Ayesha M Hamid, Chairperson of the American School of International Academics, spearheaded the event and encouraged females to learn self-examination techniques for early detection.
Ms Kristin K Hawkins, US Consul General, also attended the event to support the cause. Chief guest Mrs Verda Ashraf, the First Lady of Punjab and Assistant Professor of Radiology at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, took to the podium to emphasise the need for awareness in a country such as Pakistan where there is often shame and stigma associated with the disease. She urged women to be proactive, understand the seriousness of breast cancer and fight for more awareness on the subject for better health for themselves and generations to come.

