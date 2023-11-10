Friday, November 10, 2023
Allama Iqbal always worked for unity, solidarity of Muslims all over world, says Governor

Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
QUETTA  -   Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that no national movement can succeed without intellectual guidance. Achieving the set goal can be made possible only by sharing intellectual guidance and practical struggle. In his message on the occasion of Allama Iqbal’s birthday, the governor said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal expressed through his passionate poetry and religious thoughts throughout his life for the upliftment of Islam, and the betterment of Muslims.

Allama Iqbal always worked with great passion for the unity, solidarity and restoration for the greatness of Muslims all over the world, he added. The governor said that Allama Iqbal thoughtprovoking poetry not only woke up the Muslims of the subcontinent but also had an impact on the Muslims living in other countries. He said that the fact is that his message for the unity of the Muslim Ummah still provides guidance and invitation. “On that occasion, we should reiterate that we not only understand their message but also follow it,” he added. Kakar said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal breathed a new spirit into the people of the Indian subcontinent through his thought-provoking poetry, which helped to gradually restore the glory.

Our Staff Reporter

