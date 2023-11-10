Allama Iqbal an icon of nation building: KP governor

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday said the great philosopher and Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal infused the concept of a separate homeland among the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message on the 146th birth anniversary of the great poet and philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the Governor said the poetry of Allama Iqbal insisted on self respect, unity and cohesion among the Muslim Ummah to face the challenges in a befitting manner.

He underlined the need to seek guidance from Allama Iqbal’s thoughts, saying that it is an individual and collective responsibility of all to play their role in building the nation and the country.

Ghulam Ali also said that Allama Iqbal showed the path of success to Muslims especially the youth through his poetry, adding the philosophy and verses of the Poet of the East were based on the collective betterment and prosperity of the Muslims. He added that Dr Allama Iqbal was a great philosopher, intellectual, and poet as well as a great leader of the Muslims of the subcontinent, whose poetry, ideology, and philosophy are a beacon for Muslim Ummah, especially our young generation.

“The dreamer of Pakistan, through his poetry ignited in Muslims the hope of an independent state. His poetry highlighted the unique identity of Muslims and provided guidance to them in every walk of life”, he added.

To cope with the challenges of the present era, the KP Governor said, “we have to understand the philosophy of self respect presented by Dr Allama Iqbal, and the unparalleled poetry of the great leader of the subcontinent was being taught and understood in every nook of the globe.”

Governor Ghulam Ali paid rich tribute to the national poet and reiterated his commitment that Pakistan would be transformed into a great Islamic welfare state as per the vision of its forefathers.