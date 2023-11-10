Friday, November 10, 2023
Allama Iqbal was a democrat, says Zardari

Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari paid glowing tribute to the national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary.

President Zardari in his message on the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal said that the national poet gave consciousness to the Muslims of the subcontinent through his poetry. “He was a democratic figure whose poetry is a philosophical journey that needs to be understood. Iqbal through his poetry exposed those who tried to spread mischief under the guise of religion,” he added. Zardari said the interpretation of Allama Iqbal’s dreams is to accept the rule of the people.

