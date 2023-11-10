Another Congo fever patient breathes his last in Karachi

KARACHI-Another patient suffering from Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever, who was shifted to Karachi from Quetta, died at a private hospital on Thursday.

As many as 16 patients have been shifted to Karachi from Quetta during the last few days and two of them including Dr Shakrullah had now died.

The latest victim was 30-year-old Mirwaiz Khan, a resident of Pishin, who was also brought to Karachi from Quetta in an air ambulance.

Two of the remaining Congo fever patients have been discharged from the private hospital in Karachi while 12 remaining are still under treatment.

On November 5, Dr Shakrullah from Quetta, infected with Congo virus passed away while he was being shifted to Karachi for treatment.

Balochistan health department’s data on Congo fever showed the last two years have seen a significantly high number of Congo fever infections and mortalities in the province, with 21 deaths recorded last year and 20 mortalities this year so far.