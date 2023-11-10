Beyoncé’s Cardiff concert’s facial scan security slammed

CARDIFF-Beyoncé’s Cardiff concert’s security checks using facial recognitions have been criticised by human rights campaigners. Crowds at a Beyoncé concert in Cardiff were scanned to look for terrorists and paedophiles. Alun Michael, the Commissioner of Crime and Police for South Wales, stated that since the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, it has been customary to search such events for possible terrorists. The fact that “there would be very large numbers of young girls attending that concert” led him to claim that pedophiles were also targeted. Considering this, using these cameras, according to Mr Michael, is “entirely sensible”, as per BBC. The “watch list” that the police have created is compared with the faces captured by a live facial recognition camera. CCTV footage is captured and stored for a maximum of thirty-one days. But human rights activists have criticised the usage of the cameras in such a way. However, Mr Michael stated he didn’t think there was a problem with the technology. “There’s been a lot of misunderstanding thinking that images are captured and kept - they’re not,” he said. Adding, “the only image that is retained is of an individual who’s identified as being one of the people you’re looking for.” He further explained how the whole things work. “It’s an operational decision which I am, in live time, able to review and check,” giving Beyoncé concert on 17 May as a working example of the security protocol. “The view beforehand was that a watchlist should consist of two sets of individuals,” he told MPs. “People known to be involved in extremism and terrorism in the light of the Manchester arena bombing and secondly of paedophiles, because there would be very large numbers of young girls attending that concert.” “That was announced in advance and reported to me, it wasn’t secretive,” he added. “It seemed to me entirely sensible.”