Bilawal to become PM after polls: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the Prime Minister after the February polls.

In a media interaction, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari expressed the party’s commitment to realizing a strong and stable Pakistan. “The PPP aims to achieve this dream by securing victories for its candidates through conscientious voters. The party expects to win the majority in parliament, with Bilawal Bhutto becoming the Prime Minister, emphasizing the power of people’s votes,” he said.

Bukhari contended that the PPP stands for constitutional supremacy, federalism, Pakistani identity, and democracy.

He affirmed the party’s stance against those conspiring to weaken state institutions through attacks and subversion, vowing to reject such elements collectively.

“The PPP envisions establishing equal constitutional, economic, and human rights through democratic governance,” he said.

Bukhari emphasized that the PPP’s core revolves around people’s aspirations and Parliament, not merely government offices or headquarters, and it does not view political opposition as enmity.

“Bilawal Bhutto’s efforts to engage with the public were highlighted, with a call to expose fake revolutionaries,” he added. Bukhari dismissed the notion that any single political opponent has the potential to challenge the PPP.

He referred to the “historical sacrifices” made by the party’s leadership and workers for the continuity of democratic and parliamentary systems. Bukhari said newly formed alliances will not be able to stop PPP from returning to power.