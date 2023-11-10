Brave Horizons

In a sombre moment that words fail to encapsulate, we mourn the tragic loss of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider Shaheed and three soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while conducting an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tirah Valley. The funeral prayers, a poignant reminder of the price paid for our nation’s safety, resonated with the presence of interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, defence minister, CJCSC, COAS, and numerous citizens paying their respects.

Lieutenant Colonel Hassan’s fearless pursuit of terrorists, even in the face of grave danger, epitomises the unwavering dedication and valour of our military forces. The intelligence-based operation was a testament to their commitment to eradicating terrorism. Lt. Col. Hassan, facing 12 bullets to his chest and front, demonstrated the lionhearted spirit that defines our soldiers, leading from the front and often paying the ultimate price to protect our nation.

These sons of the soil, who stand tall and defend our nation, exemplify selflessness, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the Pakistani people. The sacrifices made by these heroes should forever be etched in our collective memory. As we lay these martyrs to rest with the highest military honours, we must not forget their sacrifice. Their dedication and valour strengthen the resolve of the Pakistan Army in its ongoing battle against terrorism.

The mournful funeral ceremony, attended by officers, soldiers, grieving relatives, and local residents, underscores the communal grief and solidarity that accompanies these tragic events. The fight against terrorists, as reiterated by the ISPR, will persist until the last trace of terrorism is eradicated.

In the face of such profound loss, we must not allow these sacrifices to fade into the background. We must continue to applaud the rest of the sons of the soil who stand tall, defending our nation, and honour the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The unwavering commitment and lionhearted spirit of our military forces, exemplified by Lt. Col. Hassan, demand our gratitude, remembrance, and a collective pledge to stand united against the forces that threaten our nation.