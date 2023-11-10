Bravery of Lt Col Hassan Shaheed moves the country

LAHORE - Lt Col Hassan Shaheed, completed his mission of clearance at his posting in Tirah. After which he spotted terrorists, leading the chase team (QRF) himself. He was shot multiple times, on the chest and yet he kept moving forward in the chase and fighting with terrorists at close range. He was hit in the head and still fired back. The heroics of Lt Col Hassan have moved both his colleagues and fellow countrymen. Many Pakistani citizens, honouring the sacrifice of Lt Col Hassan Shaheed, have requested that the highest national award be conferred on him, for his ultimate service and sacrifice, and for going above and beyond the call of duty in defence of his fellow soldiers.