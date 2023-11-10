Causes and effects of early marriages

Child marriage involves the union of young girls and boys who are under 18 years of age. This is a prevalent issue nowadays across the globe and poses significant dangers to children as they struggle to manage this burden in their youth. They may forfeit their education, leading to lifelong unhappiness.
Child marriage doesn’t just rob a girl of her education; it also exposes her to emotional and health challenges during early pregnancy. Early pregnancies are a common problem in my country. Being a mother is a tremendous responsibility that should be handled with utmost care. However, how can a young woman manage this colossal responsibility when she is too young to be a mother? The risks of pregnancy among young women increase significantly. Some young women who become pregnant early may experience excessive stress, anxiety, and depression.
First and foremost, parents should refrain from marrying off their children at a young age, and the law should intervene to halt this practice. It can destroy children’s lives, obstruct their education, and prevent them from becoming responsible individuals, leaving them with regrettable consequences.
YASIR ALI,
Balochistan.