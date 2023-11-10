Friday, November 10, 2023
Causes and effects of early marriages

November 10, 2023
Child marriage involves the union of young girls and boys who are under 18 years of age. This is a prevalent issue nowadays across the globe and poses significant dan­gers to children as they struggle to manage this burden in their youth. They may forfeit their education, leading to lifelong unhappiness.

Child marriage doesn’t just rob a girl of her education; it also ex­poses her to emotional and health challenges during early pregnancy. Early pregnancies are a common problem in my country. Being a mother is a tremendous responsi­bility that should be handled with utmost care. However, how can a young woman manage this colos­sal responsibility when she is too young to be a mother? The risks of pregnancy among young women increase significantly. Some young women who become pregnant ear­ly may experience excessive stress, anxiety, and depression.

First and foremost, parents should refrain from marrying off their children at a young age, and the law should intervene to halt this practice. It can destroy children’s lives, obstruct their education, and prevent them from becoming re­sponsible individuals, leaving them with regrettable consequences.

Expensive education

YASIR ALI,

Balochistan.

