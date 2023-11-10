Causes and effects of early marriages

Child marriage involves the union of young girls and boys who are under 18 years of age. This is a prevalent issue nowadays across the globe and poses significant dan­gers to children as they struggle to manage this burden in their youth. They may forfeit their education, leading to lifelong unhappiness.

Child marriage doesn’t just rob a girl of her education; it also ex­poses her to emotional and health challenges during early pregnancy. Early pregnancies are a common problem in my country. Being a mother is a tremendous responsi­bility that should be handled with utmost care. However, how can a young woman manage this colos­sal responsibility when she is too young to be a mother? The risks of pregnancy among young women increase significantly. Some young women who become pregnant ear­ly may experience excessive stress, anxiety, and depression.

First and foremost, parents should refrain from marrying off their children at a young age, and the law should intervene to halt this practice. It can destroy children’s lives, obstruct their education, and prevent them from becoming re­sponsible individuals, leaving them with regrettable consequences.

YASIR ALI,

Balochistan.