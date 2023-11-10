CCPO Bilal orders crackdown against criminals

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a performance review meeting of Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office. He warned the SHOs of Race Course, Garhi Shahu, Lytton Road, Shalimar and Lower Mall police stations to improve their performance. He asserted that departmental action will be taken against the officer who does not perform. CCPO ordered a strict crackdown against motorcycle thieves, mobile snatchers and directed to ensure effective action against criminal elements, extortionists, miscreants and qabza mafia. He also ordered intelligence-based combing operations against the criminals and issued instructions to nab the absconding criminals involved in serious cases. Similarly, recovery from the criminals should also be ensured. Kamyana directed the divisional officers to visit the police stations of their respective divisions regularly and said that there should be no pending applications in any police station. SHOs should take legal action on the applications of the citizens; he said and warned that illegal detention, abuse of authority and ill-treatment of citizens will not be tolerated. Officers and subordinate staff should treat the citizens with good manners. CCPO Lahore further said that the police officers and officials should professionally perform their duties, this will help in institutional image building. He said that all the resources and capabilities should be utilized for the timely delivery of justice to the plaintiffs. DIG (Ops) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Ops) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Ch., SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, Incharge (Investigation) of Civil Lines and City Division were also present.