Cop killed in Hangu shooting

HANGU - A police officer lost his life and another sustained injuries in an attack by unidentified gunmen near Sarozai Bridge within the jurisdiction of Doaba Police Station in Hangu district on Thursday.

Constables Sadiqullah and Muhammad Nawaz were on duty when the assailants, armed with automatic weapons, opened fire on them.

Sadiqullah succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while Muhammad Nawaz suffered wounds. Promptly responding to the incident, the police rushed to the location, taking the deceased and the injured to the hospital. Subsequently, law enforcers initiated a search operation in the area.