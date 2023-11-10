CTD launches massive operation across Sindh

KARACHI-In response to the current security situation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh has initiated a comprehensive combing and search operation across all ranges of the province. The operation, conducted in collaboration with police teams, aims to preempt any untoward incidents.

Teams have been strategically mobilized, with Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) equipped with Talash app devices in their respective areas. The operation spans the entirety of Sindh, including major cities like Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad. As part of the security measures, snap checking processes were implemented at specific locations, and searches were conducted by cordoning off sensitive areas. The Talash app has been instrumental in verifying the details of 279 individuals during the ongoing operation.

Notably, seven suspects have been detained and handed over to the relevant police stations for further verification. The Counter-Terrorism Department emphasizes its readiness to launch operations at any time and in any location, underscoring the commitment to maintaining security and combating terrorism.