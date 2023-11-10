Daraz’s 11.11 sale promises unmatched savings for shoppers

KARACHI-Daraz, the leading e-commerce platform in Pakistan, is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated 11.11 shopping festival, which is known to be the biggest online sale of the year. With inflation reaching unprecedented levels, Daraz is rising to the occasion by providing unmatched opportunities for savings to consumers throughout Pakistan. The 11.11 sale, which debuted in 2018, has since become a trailblazer in establishing November as a season of shopping. With the current economic climate putting a strain on consumer budgets, the 11.11 sale presents a timely and wallet-friendly event for individuals aiming to maximize their savings.

Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Pakistan, emphasizes the significance of this year’s 11.11 sale, “In these trying times, when every saving counts, Daraz’s 11.11 sale stands as a beacon of relief for the Pakistani consumer. We have painstakingly assembled the most comprehensive collection of deals and discounts, in collaboration with top-tier brands and sellers, to assure our customers of the best possible prices. Our unwavering commitment to facilitating our users amidst rising inflation is reflected in our expanded capabilities and the introduction of new policies and initiatives designed to deliver an unmatched online shopping experience.”The 11.11 sale in 2023 is expected to set new records with remarkable offerings including the highest average discount rate ever seen across all product categories, an extensive range of products consisting of over 15 million items, collaboration with more than 1,100 Daraz Mall brands and over 35,000 marketplace sellers, and discounts totaling an unprecedented amount of PKR 100m with free shipping.

The pre-sales festivities for the 11.11 sale event kicked off in early November with countdown deals. Additionally, customers can explore mega deals and use the ‘Add to Cart’ feature to pre-select their desired items. The sale will run from November 11th to 21st, providing eleven days of exceptional deals and discounts. Moreover, Daraz has partnered with over ten banks and payment solutions, including HBL, Meezan Bank, Allied Bank, JS Zindigi,Easypaisa, and JazzCash to offer additional discounts for cardholders, especially first-time digital payment users. Leading brands such as Unilever, Pepsi, P&G, Reckitt, Lipton, Tapal, P&G, Dawlance, Haier, Tecno, Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL, Bata, and Moltyare collaborating with Daraz to make the 11.11 event even more exciting.