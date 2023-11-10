DC Attock ensures quality edu, medical facilities  

ATTOCK - DC Attock Rao Atif Raza stated that ongoing efforts are being made to provide quality education and medical facilities to students in public sector schools. During his visit to Govt High School Basal, Govt College Basal, and Govt Girls Middle School Gharbi Basal, he interacted with students and inaugurated a computer laboratory in Govt Girls Middle School Gharbi Basal.

AC Jand was also present during the visit. The DC checked attendance and the availability of medicines at the Basic Health Unit Basal.