Dengue outbreak continues in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab remains gripped by a persistent dengue outbreak, with 211 new cases reported just on Thursday. According to the latest data from the Health Department, a total of 10,969 confirmed Dengue cases emerged across 36 districts in Punjab this year. The city of Lahore took the unfortunate lead in this count, recording a staggering 4,785 cases, closely followed by Rawalpindi with 2,426, Multan with 1,087, Faisalabad with 529 and Gujranwala with 1,002 cases. The situation remains concerning, with Lahore reporting an additional 110 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 12, Multan with 18, Gujranwala with 33, Faisalabad with 11, Narowal with 7, Sheikhupura with 3, and Kasur with 3 Dengue cases. Meanwhile, Okara, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Lodhran each recorded 2 cases within the same time frame. Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Jhelum, and Bhakkar each reported a case of dengue within 24 hours. Presently, 181 Dengue patients were receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 91 of them in Lahore district hospitals.The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a heartfelt plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a vital preventive measure against dengue fever. He also appealed for cooperation with the health department teams who were tirelessly combating this outbreak. For those seeking Dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline was available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were paramount in containing the alarming spread of Dengue in Punjab.