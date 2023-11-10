Friday, November 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Eradicate Congo Virus

November 10, 2023
Opinions, Letters

It is unfortunate that a second outbreak of the deadly Ebola vi­rus has hit Congo even before an earlier outbreak in the eastern re­gion ended.

The full name of the virus is Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fe­ver. Crimean-Congo fever is a viral infection that spreads through the bites of infected ticks or when in contact with infected animals. Balo­chistan has issued a Congo virus red alert after a doctor died. Hospi­tals are on high alert for the rapid spread of this dangerous Congo vi­rus in Quetta city. Precautions need to be taken; nine Congo virus pa­tients have been shifted to Karachi from Quetta, and many have died.

To combat this disease, all cit­izens should wear masks, main­tain social distance, and especial­ly refrain from eating any kind of meat for some time. I urge the au­thorities to take immediate ac­tion to address this dreadful is­sue all over Pakistan.

Gold rate falls by Rs2,400 per tola

MAHZILA KHURSHAID,

Kech.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1699503489.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023