Eradicate Congo Virus

It is unfortunate that a second outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has hit Congo even before an earlier outbreak in the eastern region ended.
The full name of the virus is Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. Crimean-Congo fever is a viral infection that spreads through the bites of infected ticks or when in contact with infected animals. Balochistan has issued a Congo virus red alert after a doctor died. Hospitals are on high alert for the rapid spread of this dangerous Congo virus in Quetta city. Precautions need to be taken; nine Congo virus patients have been shifted to Karachi from Quetta, and many have died.
To combat this disease, all citizens should wear masks, maintain social distance, and especially refrain from eating any kind of meat for some time. I urge the authorities to take immediate action to address this dreadful issue all over Pakistan.
MAHZILA KHURSHAID,
Kech.