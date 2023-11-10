Experts highlight significance of quality nutrition for athletes  

LAHORE - Expert nutritionists including Dr Tabeen Irfan, Prof M Naveed Babar and Dr Athar, imparted informative lectures through demos and videos about the significance of quality nutrition for athletes during the Modern Pentathlon coaching course. Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association (PMPA) organized this course in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) here at National Hockey Stadium. Secretary PMPF Zahoor Ahmed, SBP Chief Sports Consultant Hafeez Bhatti, DSO Rahimyar Khan M Ashfaq and a large number of male and female players attended the course. Dr Tabeen Irfan informed the course participants about the usage, advantages and disadvantages of fats, carbohydrates and sugar etc. “An athlete must use fats, carbohydrates and sugar as per advice of an expert nutritionist, otherwise, he could face negative effects of the diet plan in his sports career,” she added. She highlighted the importance of a balanced diet and nutrition in a sports person’s career. She told the course participants about the suitable timing for different exercises, warm ups and running etc.