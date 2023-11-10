FG/Din Polo reach main final of Memorial Polo Cup

LAHORE-FG/Din Polo team has secured main final spot in the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by JS Bank while Master Paints/Newage Cables booked berth in the subsidiary final here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday.

In a spectacular display of skill and determination, FG/Din Polo earned their ticket to the second consecutive eight-goal main final by triumphing over Diamond Paints with a final score of 8-5. The standout performer of the match was Juan Cruz Greguol, who delivered an outstanding performance, contributing six crucial goals. Mian Abbas Mukhtar added two more goals to seal their victory. Saqib Khan Khakwani and Raja Temur Nadeem managed a brace each, while Mir Shoaib Ahmad struck the remaining goal for Diamond Paints.

In another thrilling encounter on the same day, Master Paints/Newage Cables secured their place in the subsidiary final by defeating Rijas Polo with a commanding scoreline of 9-4. Hamza Mawaz Khan showcased his prowess with an impressive five-goal contribution, supported by two goals from Adnan Jalil Azam. Alman Jalil Azam and Farooq Amin Sufi each chipped in with a goal for Master Paints/Newage Cables. Isaac Hagedoorn and Faisal Shahzad managed two goals each for Rijas Polo. Two pivotal matches are scheduled for today (Friday).