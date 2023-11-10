FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmailing girl

MULTAN - Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested four alleged outlaws for harassing and blackmailing a girl. According to official sources, alleged outlaws Rizwan Javed, Imtiaz Iqbal, Awais and Muhammad Bilal, all residents of Multan City were arrested by the FIA team led by Sub- Inspector Shafqat Ehsan and ASI Zeeshan Khan. A girl (Z) resident of Shah Abbas road approached FIA and registered her complaint. She maintained that the outlaws got objectionable pictures and started harassing and blackmailing her.