FIA retrieves ETPB properties worth Rs350m

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday retrieved encroached property of worth Rs 350 million belonging to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

FIA Islamabad’s Anti-Corruption Circle reclaimed 15 kanal residential and commercial properties in Kahuta area of Rawalpindi.

A spokesperson of the agency said that the operation was conducted in the light of judgement of the Supreme Court in a suo motu case.

The retrieved property has been handed over to the ETPB, he added. The local police and administration also helped FIA in the action, he also said.

In the light of SC orders, FIA has retrieved properties, of worth Rs 25 billion, belonging to the Board from the encroachers.