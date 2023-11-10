Friday, November 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIA retrieves ETPB properties worth Rs350m

Our Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday retrieved encroached property of worth Rs 350 million belonging to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

FIA Islamabad’s Anti-Corruption Circle reclaimed 15 kanal residential and commercial properties in Kahuta area of Rawalpindi.

A spokesperson of the agency said that the operation was conducted in the light of judgement of the Supreme Court in a suo motu case. 

The retrieved property has been handed over to the ETPB, he added. The local police and administration also helped FIA in the action, he also said. 

In the light of SC orders, FIA has retrieved properties, of worth Rs 25 billion, belonging to the Board from the encroachers.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1699503489.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023