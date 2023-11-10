Financial issues: Awkum Employees’ Union protests for third day

Peshawar - The protest led by the All Employees Association at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) entered its third consecutive day, advocating an end to the victimisation and financial exploitation of university staff.

Association leaders, including Chairman Mazhar Khan, President Adnan Saeed, General Secretary Jawad Singer, Focal Person Umair Ali Shah, Media Secretary Ali Khan, and other office-bearers, erected tents on the campus, vowing to continue their opposition against the vice-chancellor.

The association highlighted that the tenure of Vice-Chancellor Dr Zahoorul Haq is less than a month, questioning his legal and ethical authority to convene and decide on syndicate meetings. The association press release disclosed alleged corruption amounting to 990 million rupees over the past three years in various development projects at the university, urging investigations by the Anti-Corruption and FIA.

The protesters at the camp demanded the release of approved allowances in the budget, the cancellation of employee transfers to the Timergara campus, and declared their ongoing strike from duties until their demands are met. They called upon Governor Ghulam Ali, the chief minister, and the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court to address what they deemed as the vice-chancellor’s illegal and unconstitutional actions and decisions.