First Lady suggests rehab plan for differently-able persons

ISLAMABAD-First Lady Samina Alvi emphasized the expansion of rehabilitation services to differently-abled individuals during the closing ceremony of the Strategic Action Plans preparation for the promotion of rehabilitation services in Pakistan.

The comprehensive five-year plan, developed by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, provincial health departments, World Health Organization, and ReLaB-HS, targets federal and provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Begum Alvi highlighted the crucial role of rehabilitation services in the health sector, aiding those affected by illness, accidents, or disabilities to return to normal lives. She stressed the need to extend these services to all, including persons with disabilities, encompassing speech and occupational therapy, vocational rehabilitation, and assistive technology provision.

With differently-abled individuals comprising 10 to 12 percent of the population, Begum Alvi underscored the positive societal contribution possible with access to assistive technology and rehabilitation services. She called for awareness campaigns to mainstream these individuals, ensuring equal rights and services.

Samina Alvi deemed disability a global public health issue, advocating for a positive societal approach through skilled education and job opportunities. She urged a national campaign to inform differently-abled individuals and their parents about special job quotas at federal and provincial levels, encouraging the private sector to provide employment opportunities.

WHO’s Head of Mission, Dr. Palitha Mahipala, commended the First Lady for her efforts in breast cancer awareness and disability rights campaigns. He emphasized the integration of rehabilitation services into the healthcare system, improving people’s access to them for better recovery.

WHO’s Technical Advisor, Pauline Kleinitz, highlighted rehabilitation’s role in optimizing function and enhancing daily activities, improving the quality of life. With an estimated 2.4 billion people globally benefiting from rehabilitation, WHO is committed to providing advice and assistance to address unmet needs, especially in countries like Pakistan.

Director General Health, Dr. Baseer Achakzai, and Global Coordinator of ReLab-HS, Dr. Zia Dawar, also addressed the occasion, joined by representatives from WHO and public health professionals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and AJK.