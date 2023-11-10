First snowfall of winter season in Galyat

NATHIAGALI - The first spell of snowfall of the current winter season on Thursday began in the Galiyat including Nathiagali and Ayubia region, district administration and Rescue 1122 Abbottabad have issued an alert, urging caution for all travellers. During travel, particularly in the presence of heavy fog and snowfall, it is strongly recommended to use fog lights and ensure that your vehicle is equipped with adequate warm clothing. Additionally, drivers were advised to keep their indicators and hazard lights on when travelling in severe weather conditions and to park their vehicles in secure and safe locations. To ensure the safety of residents and travellers during this challenging weather, Director-General Dr. Khateer Ahmed Rescue 1122 has issued directives for immediate emergency response in the event of any unforeseen situation.