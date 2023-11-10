Friday, November 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

First snowfall of winter season in Galyat

First snowfall of winter season in Galyat
APP
November 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

NATHIAGALI   -   The first spell of snowfall of the current winter season on Thursday began in the Galiyat including Nathiagali and Ayubia region, district administration and Rescue 1122 Abbottabad have issued an alert, urging caution for all travellers. During travel, particularly in the presence of heavy fog and snowfall, it is strongly recommended to use fog lights and ensure that your vehicle is equipped with adequate warm clothing. Additionally, drivers were advised to keep their indicators and hazard lights on when travelling in severe weather conditions and to park their vehicles in secure and safe locations. To ensure the safety of residents and travellers during this challenging weather, Director-General Dr. Khateer Ahmed Rescue 1122 has issued directives for immediate emergency response in the event of any unforeseen situation.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1699503489.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023