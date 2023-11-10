Funding is a significant issue in Pakistan

When funds are allocated in the country, they are distributed among various stakeholders. The total available funds are 100%, and 70% of these funds are allocated to various local governing bodies within Pakistan.
This leaves 30% for other purposes, and 5% of this goes to government employees, including teachers, doctors, engineers, judges, lawyers, and poets. If the government delays paying their salaries, these employees often take to the streets in protest to demand their rightful earnings.
The remaining 25% of the funds is the responsibility of the federal government. This includes areas like education, libraries, colleges, universities, and other institutions. Stakeholders in these sectors expect modern and technologically advanced facilities each year, particularly in the first month. Failure to provide such facilities can be an indicator of Pakistan’s economic weaknesses, leading to social issues like crime and unrest.
Pakistan faces many challenges, and it is not as safe or economically stable as some other countries that are experiencing development. Daily occurrences of crime, including murder, shootings, protests, kidnappings, and theft, make it challenging for businesses to thrive, and students often feel unsafe in their hostels.
The public in Pakistan sometimes struggles due to limited financial resources, leading to internal conflicts and economic instability. Additionally, politicians receive a significant portion of the funds, which can result in substantial expenses for elections. For example, a single constituency election can cost the nation a substantial Rs. 20.7 million.
It’s essential for the government to manage these funds efficiently to address the pressing issues facing the people of Pakistan.
ANAYAT ABID,
Turbat.