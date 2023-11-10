Friday, November 10, 2023
Funding is a significant issue in Pakistan

November 10, 2023
Opinions, Letters

When funds are allocated in the country, they are distrib­uted among various stakeholders. The total available funds are 100%, and 70% of these funds are allocat­ed to various local governing bod­ies within Pakistan.

This leaves 30% for other pur­poses, and 5% of this goes to gov­ernment employees, including teachers, doctors, engineers, judg­es, lawyers, and poets. If the gov­ernment delays paying their sal­aries, these employees often take to the streets in protest to demand their rightful earnings.

The remaining 25% of the funds is the responsibility of the federal government. This includes areas like education, libraries, colleges, universities, and other institutions. Stakeholders in these sectors ex­pect modern and technologically advanced facilities each year, par­ticularly in the first month. Fail­ure to provide such facilities can be an indicator of Pakistan’s econom­ic weaknesses, leading to social is­sues like crime and unrest.

Pakistan faces many challenges, and it is not as safe or economical­ly stable as some other countries that are experiencing develop­ment. Daily occurrences of crime, including murder, shootings, pro­tests, kidnappings, and theft, make it challenging for businesses to thrive, and students often feel un­safe in their hostels.

The public in Pakistan some­times struggles due to limited fi­nancial resources, leading to in­ternal conflicts and economic instability. Additionally, politi­cians receive a significant portion of the funds, which can result in substantial expenses for elections. For example, a single constituency election can cost the nation a sub­stantial Rs. 20.7 million.

It’s essential for the government to manage these funds efficiently to address the pressing issues fac­ing the people of Pakistan.

ANAYAT ABID,

Turbat.

