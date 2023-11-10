Gold rate falls by Rs2,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold de­creased by Rs2,400 and was sold at Rs211,800 on Satur­day compared to its sale at Rs214,200 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,058 to Rs181,584 from Rs183,642 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs166,452 from Rs168,338, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewel­lers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the interna­tional market decreased by $20 to $1,968 from $1,988, the Association reported.