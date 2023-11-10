Hamas battles Israeli forces street-by-street in Gaza City

GAZA/TEL AVIV - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Thursday that there would be “no ceasefire” without the release of hostages held by Hamas.

“The fighting continues and there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Israel is allowing safe passage corridors from the northern strip to its south, as 50,000 Gazans did just yesterday.”

Earlier on Thursday the White House said Israel has agreed to move forward with daily four-hour pauses of military operations in areas of northern Gaza. Israel will announce the timing of the pauses three hours beforehand, according to John Kirby, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council. “We’ve been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause, and that this process is starting today,” Kirby said. A senior Israeli official is calling the four-hour breaks in military operations “tactical localized pauses” that will go into effect in specific areas. A neighborhood or area will be given several hours’ notice that they will have a pause, to give people in the north the ability to travel south for aid and relief. Israeli strikes continue in southern Gaza and southern neighborhoods may also get notices of pauses so residents can go out and get relief as well, the official said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its soldiers took control of a Hamas military stronghold in northern Gaza. The majority of hospitals in Gaza, 18 out of 35, have stopped functioning, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, which draws figures from the Hamas-controlled territory. Israeli troops and Hamas were locked in heavy, close quarters fighting in Gaza City on Thursday, including a 10-hour battle that Israel said toppled one of the Palestinian fighters’ “strongholds”. Hamas fighters armed with rocket-propelled grenade launchers and assault rifles were clashing with Israeli soldiers backed by armoured vehicles in the ruins of the besieged territory’s north. Broken palm trees, mangled road signs and twisted lampposts marked the remains of what was once north Gaza’s main arterial route, an AFP journalist saw while embedded with Israeli troops on a controlled visit. Israeli flags were flying over buildings at beach resorts in northern Gaza and there was little sign of any human presence amid the destruction as hundreds of thousands have fled a dire humanitarian situation. The utter devastation is the result of over a month of war sparked by the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

- STRONGHOLD AND TUNNELS -

The Israeli military said its forces secured a Hamas “military stronghold” in western Jabalia area in the past day, adding the troops had “finished securing the compound after 10 hours of combat”. The battle raged above and below ground, it said, exposing some of Hamas’s extensive network of tunnel and subterranean bases. Israel said dozens of fighters were killed, while adding the overall death toll for Israel’s troops in the ground offensive had risen to 34. The intense combat and the densely populated coastal territory being effectively sealed off have led to increasingly dire conditions for civilians. French President Emmanuel Macron urged nations to “work towards a ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as he opened a conference in Paris on aid to the Palestinian territory.