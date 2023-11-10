Horrific tale of huge corruption

ISLAMABAD - Latest and startling revelations come to light on Thursday after investigations into the assets of Farah Gogi, a friend of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

It has emerged that Farah’s assets, both declared and undeclared, rose by Rs4,520 million during the three-year tenure of Imran Khan as prime minister. Her declared assets increased by 420 per cent, while undeclared ones by 15,300 per cent.

As per the investigators’ claim, it has also emerged that 240 kanals of land was transferred in Farah’s name as a bribe. Similarly, they claim that the Farah Gogi also availed the most of tax amnesty scheme during the PTI regime.

Furthermore, she made Rs489 million under the heads of postings and transfers of government officials and awarding government contracts to her cronies.

It has been further revealed that Bushra Bibi’s friend owns huge agricultural lands in Bahawalpur and Gujranwala besides owning residential and commercial properties in Islamabad and Lahore. Farah owns 200 kanals of agricultural land at Chakri near Islamabad.

Furthermore, the investigators say, her tale of corruption is not restricted to Pakistan only, as both she and her husband worked as directors at Gold Star Euro Private Limited by posing themselves as doctors.

Similarly, the number of her bank accounts in Pakistan continued to increase between 2019 and 2021.

The investigators claim that in one of these accounts, Rs426 million were deposited during the PTI government.

Investigators also claim that they have been able to trace total 102 bank accounts belonging to Farah Gogi, her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar and their business partners, valued at over Rs14 billion. They opine that the very fact that the suspect managed to flee from the country soon after the ouster of the PTI government in 2022.

Not only this, the former first lady’s friend has also been found involved in money laundering.