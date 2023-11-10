Friday, November 10, 2023
ICP ensure facilitation through Police Khidmat Markaz

Israr Ahmad
November 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The Police Khidmat Markaz, operating under the guidance of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, offers a range of services to citizens in Islamabad. These services include the issuance of character certificates, foreigners’ registration, and the registration of tenants and domestic servants.
Highlighting the commitment to citizen welfare, the public relations officer reported that the Police Khidmat Markaz received a total of 78,377 applications for general police verification certificates during the current year. Of these, 78,150 certificates were issued after thorough verification by the concerned police stations, while the processing of remaining applications is underway.
Applicants seeking general police verification certificates are required to present their original CNIC. In cases where the Islamabad address is not mentioned on the CNIC, applicants must provide residential proof or a rental agreement. To enhance accessibility for citizens, police mobile facilitation van services are available, and Khidmat Markaz centers in various areas further contribute to citizen facilitation. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the appointment of well-trained staff at Khidmat Markaz, ensuring the provision of high-quality services to both Pakistani nationals and foreigners. 
These efforts are aimed at building trust and confidence in the police force among the public.

Israr Ahmad

