IHC resumes hearing in PSB DG appointment case today

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing in a petition claiming that the incumbent Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) concealed facts to become eligible for the position he currently holds.

In this matter, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar will conduct hearing of the petition wherein he had already issued notices to the secretaries Establishment Division, Inter-Provincial Coordination, DG PSB and others seeking a report.

The petitioner, Amjad Farooq Warriach, through his counsel Naveed Malik contended that he was one of the 22 candidates who applied for the post. According to the counsel, an advertisement was published inviting applications for post of director general and qualifications and experience were prescribed to be 10-year experience in the field of management and administration and five-year experience in a supervisory capacity.

He stated that Shuaib Khoso submitted a resume with false credentials. He included within the resume sports events which did not happen and events that he did not participate in.

He submitted that Khoso had stayed abroad for most part of 2007 to 2022 and did not possess the requisite credentials and experience for the job.

The petitioner stated that Khoso was not qualified in accordance with the criteria mentioned in the advertisement and had been appointed on the basis of nepotism.

