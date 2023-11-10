Interference: Anti-CM statement puts health minister in hot water

KARACHI-Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Niaz has failed to improve the performance of health facilities under his department and was highly offended when he was made accountable.

Differences over the cancellation of a multibillion-rupee tender have created serious rifts between Baqar and Niaz.

Sources told that the tender, which pertains to the purchase of four robotic systems for the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Gambat Hospital and Liquat University of Medical Sciences Hospital, was last month cancelled by the caretaker health minister on the grounds that the robot-assisted procedures were too costly and should not be used for routine surgeries.

The sources that an influential party was involved in the tender process and certain quarters were allegedly pressuring the health minister to change his mind.

Apparently, they said, the chief minister was not satisfied with the health minister’s objection and on Tuesday he had paid a visit to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) and received a briefing on the utility of robotic surgery there.

The source said that senior government officials had conveyed to the health minister to reverse his decision as the tender was floated during the tenure of the previous PPP-led government and that the caretaker set-up was not authorised to take such a decision.

On Wednesday night, the health minister issued a statement, saying the decision to stop the purchase of robots was taken in the light of expert surgeons. He claimed that irregularities were also noted in the purchase of robotic systems.

“I have informed the chief minister of the whole situation. Even, then he interfered in the matter. The chief minister took a unilateral decision and went to SIUT and kept us uninformed about the whole situation.

“We are trying to improve the state of healthcare in the little time given to us for which we need support of the chief minister and not interference,” Niaz stated. A statement issued by the Chief Minister House on Thursday said that Niaz had “failed to improve the performance of health facilities under his department and was highly offended when he was made accountable”. The statement said that the interim health minister had issued “irresponsible and baseless statements” which needed to be clarified. It said that CM Baqar had visited offices, schools and health facilities with the aim of “improving their performance”. “The chief minister, keeping in view the poor and pathetic condition of the health facilities, decided to convene four meetings to review their performance as he reviewed the management of schools, colleges, and revenue offices.

“Surprisingly, the health minister had three review meetings concerning his department cancelled. Finally, when the fourth meeting was held, he did not attend it,” the statement said. It also alleged that Niaz was trying to post his “favourite health secretary” so that he could “carry forward his personal agenda”.