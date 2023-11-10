Friday, November 10, 2023
Iqbal Day celebrated with zeal, zest in Sargodha

Staff Reporter
November 10, 2023
SARGODHA   -   Like in other parts of the country, the 146th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East, was celebrated with national zeal and zest here on Thursday. The major ceremonies were held at Company Bagh and Arts Council, where Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, DC Capt (retd) Shoiab Ali and senior philosopher and educationist Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabasam and others participated in the cake-cutting ceremony. They offered Fateha for the departed soul and special prayers for progress and solidarity of the country. They paid rich tribute to the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the Muslims of subcontinent through his poetry. Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabasam told the gathering that Allama Iqbal created a sense of freedom among the Muslims of sub-continent through his poetry.

