Iqbal Day marked with series of special programs

ISLAMABAD - On the 146th birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, known as ‘Iqbal Day,’ Pakistan reverently commemorated the national poet’s contributions. Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Iqbal stirred the Muslims of the Subcontinent with his universal poetry and political foresight. His historic address at Allahabad in 1930 laid the foundation for the idea of Pakistan, providing a clear direction and separate identity for the Muslim community.

Radio Pakistan and TV channels marked the occasion with special programs, delving into the poetry and thoughts of Allama Iqbal. Meanwhile, at the Mausoleum of Iqbal in Lahore, a solemn change of guards’ ceremony took place. A contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed guard duty, with Commodore Sajid Hussain, the Station Commander Lahore, as the chief guest. The ceremony included the laying of a floral wreath at the mausoleum, accompanied by prayers.

In a distinctive tribute, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) released a video on Iqbal’s birth anniversary, featuring the iconic poetic verses of the Poet of the East. The documentary focused on the character of Shaheen (Eagle), embodying Iqbal’s themes of dignity, self-reliance, resilience, and purity of soul. Iqbal’s profound poetry, with its ‘depth of thought and reflection,’ played a pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan, according to the PAF.

By associating the youth with the term ‘Shaheen,’ Iqbal aimed to instill in them the passion for action, broad vision, boldness, and curiosity, mirroring the characteristics of the agile bird. The PAF, in the documentary, renewed its commitment, declaring that every Shaheen is ready to make any sacrifice for the protection of the motherland. Thus, the convergence of poetic tribute and military homage painted a comprehensive picture of reverence for Allama Iqbal on this significant day.