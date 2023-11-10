ITF DCC upholds Pakistan’s right to host Davis Cup tie against India in 2024

LAHORE-President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, and the PTF management, welcomed the decision of the ITF Davis Cup Committee (DCC), to uphold Pakistan’s right to host the Davis Cup tie against India in February 2024, as per ITF Draws this September.

The DCC had convened a special meeting, on November 3, following objections conveyed to the ITF by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on the tie being held in Pakistan, citing security concerns. It may be recalled that the AITA had raised the same concerns in the 2019 tie, which had to be played in Kazakhstan, as then decided by the DCC. This time, however, the PTF President, along-with our DC team players and management, refused to accept the AITA’s unreasonable demand, leading to the DCC meeting.

Strictly following the laid down ITF rules and regulations governing Davis Cup ties, the DCC asked both nations to submit their respective views. The PTF submitted a detailed presentation on the subject, as did the AITA. The 15-member DCC, after studying both submissions, consulting the ITF Security Consultants, and deliberating the matter at length, passed a majority vote in favour of the tie being held in Islamabad, as originally awarded.

The decision, which has now been formally conveyed by the ITF, is very good news for the PTF, and all tennis lovers in Pakistan, as it is a keenly awaited contest. The tie is scheduled to be played on the February 3 and 4, 2024, and, on the direction of the PTF President, the federation has commenced working on the required documentation and arrangements to host the major event.

The PTF is proud to have successfully hosted 8 DC ties, since the return of the Davis Cup to Pakistan in 2017, and all referees’ reports, and visiting teams, repeatedly praised the security and tie arrangements, as well as the hospitality and friendliness they witnessed and experienced during their stay.