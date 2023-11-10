JI leader expresses grave concerns over loss of lives during street crimes

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ka­rachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has ex­pressed grave concerns over the police failures in Karachi. In response to the statistics on skyrocketing street crimes in Karachi, he said here on Thursday that the criminal elements roam around free in Karachi due to the mismanagement, corruption and prevalent black sheep in the police. He highlighted that violent crimes have claimed 110 lives in the mega city during the outgoing year. As many as 817 bikes were reported as snatched and 4396 oth­ers stolen in the city in the month of October alone, he said. The JI leader further said that thousands of mo­bile phones have also been snatched as a matter of rou­tine -- even people don’t re­port mobile phone snatch­ing due to the certainly about negative results. He said that Karachi is a mega city, the economic nerve of the country and contributes heavily in the budget but at the same time it was the most neglected city in the country. He demanded of the caretaker government and the newly appointed inspector general of the po­lice in the province to take notice of the situation and take concrete measures to resolve the issues. Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman held the black sheep and corrupt elements in the po­lice responsible for the situ­ation. He stressed the need to purge the police from corrupt elements and to re­cruit the locals in the police.