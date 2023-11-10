Karachi fisherman becomes millionaire overnight with rare fish

A fisherman became millionaire overnight when he succeed to catch Shawa fish, also known as herring fish, quite rare, and useful not for eating purpose, but for its utility.

It is also called golden Shawa fish and used for making surgery thread.

Miracle keeps happening as it happens with the fisherman who became millionaire overnight with precious and costly fish trapped in his net.

Haji Baloch as usual left home for catching fish for his livelihood, but he did not know the day belonged to him when 1,600 fish came to his net.

He was over the moon when he saw his net full of Shawa fish known as herring fish.

A Shawa fish costs Rs70,000 to 100,000, which means, if we multiply 1600 with Rs100,000, the price of these fish will be Rs160million.

The Shawa fish is costly for its utility as its saturated fat is used for making a thread which used for surgery.