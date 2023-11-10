KP govt introduces paperless file work

CM says this initiative will result in more transparency and efficiency, leading to increased productivity and reduction in resource wastage.

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another milestone towards e-governance by introducing paperless file work system titled ‘KP Digital Workspace’ in administrative departments of the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan yesterday formally launched the newly introduced system at a ceremony held here at Chief Minister’s House.

With this launch, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country to go towards digitalization in the government departments.

Besides Caretaker Cabinet Members, Additional Chief Secretary P&D, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, representatives of Partner Organizations, Project Team Members and government officials attended the ceremony.

Briefing the participants about te newly introduced e-governance system, it was informed that initially, “Digital Workspace” is being executed in four different administrative departments including Finance, Higher Education, S cience & Information Technology and Sports whereas after two months period, it would be extended to rest of the departments in a phased manner. It was further informed that the initiative will enhance efficiency, ensure transparency and improve service delivery in government departments.

Moreover, the initiative is expected to lead to substantial cost savings on stationary and reduce environmental impact by cutting paper usage.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan while addressing the ceremony, termed “The KP Digital Workspace” as a testament to government’s commitment to modernize governance system and enhance efficiency in public service delivery.

‘KP Digital Workspace, is no doubt a milestone achievement in the implementation of the E-Governance System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” he remarked and congratulated the Department of Science and Information Technology, the KP Information Technology Board, and all other stakeholders for their dedicated efforts in realizing this pivotal initiative. He also extended heartfelt gratitude to the World Bank for its invaluable support in promoting information and communication technology in the province.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prioritized the advancement of Information Technology and the IT industry since its inception adding that through unwavering dedication and diligence at various administrative levels, the introduction of paperless governance reforms is aimed at streamlining and enhancing the capacities of the Provincial departments.

He hoped that the initiative would result in heightened transparency and efficiency, leading to increased productivity and a reduction in resource wastage, enabling governance to reach its full potential. He maintained that the initiative represented a significant stride towards digital governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stood as a pioneering effort in the public sector across Pakistan.

“Under this project, a document workflow management system has been developed for government departments, promising substantial time and resource savings” he said and added that the provincial government, through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board has also taken the lead in establishing Special Technology Zones, exemplified by the Digital City in Haripur.

He continued that this unique zone is poised to play a pivotal role in economic stability and creation of employment opportunities. Azam Khan remarked that in alignment with market demands, the provincial government is diligently equipping the youth with IT and technical skills, and added that special emphasis is being placed on the promotion of science, technology, and modern trends in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chaif Minister remarked that initiatives such as Digital Arms Licenses, E-Stamping, Citizen Facilitation Centers, and IT Parks will serve as the backbone of KP’s economy, attracting foreign investments and paving the way for a knowledge-based economy, ultimately contributing to poverty reduction, job creation, and self-reliance. He hoped that with the continued efforts of relevant provincial departments and support of partner organizations, this journey of digital transformation in the province will thrive.

The caretaker Minister for ST&IT and others also addressed the ceremony and highlighted the need and importance of newly launched KP Digital Workspace.