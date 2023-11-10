Lahore emerges as world’s second most polluted city as AQI reaches 411

LAHORE - Smog continues to engulf Lahore and other parts of central Punjab as the provincial capital was ranked the second most polluted city in the world on Thursday. The overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 411.

It was 414 over Syed Maratab Ali Road, 510 over Phase-8 of the DHA, 428 over Fida Hussain Road and 411 over The Mall. On the other hand, there is nip in the air as temperatures continue to drop in the city with each passing day. Weathermen, on the other hand, have said that a rain-producing system will enter the city today in the evening due to which there will be showers tomorrow on Friday, bringing respite from smog at least for a few days. Minimum temperature in the provincial capital was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius while it was 28 degrees Celsius on the maximum side.

AQI RISES TO 190 IN GUJRANWALA

Despite instructions from the Punjab government, smoke billowing from the chimneys of different factories in the suburbs of Gujranwala continues to pollute the environment.

The situation became alarming as the AQI in the city reached 190 on Thursday. In order to effectively deal with the issue of smog, the Punjab government had on Tuesday announced that there would be a public holiday in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions on Friday.