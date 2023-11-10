Friday, November 10, 2023
Laptops serve gateway to modern era, e-employment

November 10, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said on Thursday that Laptops served as the gateway to a modern era, empowering countless students with e-commerce and e-employment opportunities. He said this while distributing laptops amongst students Under PM scheme, at Emerson University. Balighur Rehman stated that laptops were being given to students in line with merit. He hoped that the distribution of laptops would surely prove a milestone in shaping the best future. Governor also shared views on the essence of constructive dialogue, logic, and mutual respect, echoing a call for the youth to lead by example in various domains. Balighur Rehman also highlighted the vision of Allama Iqbal, as a guiding light for progression and the pursuit of modern sciences.

